Webster county residents deal with storm damage, Insurance claims are up

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County residents are clearing debris after a powerful thunderstorm Monday night.

One couple said the destructive winds narrowly missed their home.

“Our house is 125 years old, and this tree is probably that old and so you don’t expect something that’s been around that long to break and twist like a toothpick,” said Sammy Burt.

Sammy and Denise Burt came home Monday night to a warped tree and power lines over their Seymour home. The strong winds affected people all around the Webster County town.

”If it had gone the other way, it would’ve hit the power lines and knocked them completely down,” said Denise Burt. “We are blessed it did not go through our house.”

The couple was traveling home from Marshfield when the winds picked up.

”The wind was so strong that it was blowing our car, and we were coming down. There was a lady in the ditch. We figured it probably blew her off the road,” said Denise Burt.

Insurance agents in Webster County say their calls for damage are nonstop.

”I’ve had a dozen or so claims for wind damage and trees on cars and homes,” said Donna Darby with FCNB insurance.

Darby says it’s the most calls about storm damage she’s received in four years. She says there are three things you need to do to prepare for storms like this.

”First thing you should do is call your agent and let them know the damage. Take pictures and then mitigate any further damage,” said Darby.

The Webster County Office of Emergency Management says it responded to several calls. Anytime a storm rolls through, you can call them for help at 417-859-7951 or 911.

