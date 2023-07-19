What’s Going Around: Swimmer’s ear

A local physician said a few simple steps, after getting out of the pool, can help prevent swimmer's ear.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - We are in the dog days of summer, and dangerously high temperatures are expected this week. If you seek relief at a lake or pool, you need to watch for something when you get out of the water.

“Swimmer’s ear can be caused when you have water that remains in the ear canal, usually after swimming or going underwater,” said Mauricio Pasquale, a physician associate-certified at Lake Regional Health Systems. He said their physicians are treating a lot of swimmer’s ear lately.

“Well, there’ll be pain and swelling from the ear, the muffled hearing. muffled hearing and there’s discomfort.”

Pasquale said there are some simple steps you can take to avoid swimmer’s ear, like wearing a swimming cap, ear plugs, or even applying over -the-counter drops after swimming.

“We always want to make sure that we get all the water out of our ears after swimming, whether it be shaking our head or drying it out and allowing all the water to come out,” said Pasquale. “I would recommend avoiding sticking any Q tips or, any other materials in your ear to get the water out as it can cause more problems that way.”

Pasquale said there are some quick ways to take care of swimmer’s ear.

“There are some over-the-counter ear drops you can buy But I would always recommend talking to your primary care provider to see if this is a good option for you or not,” said Pasquale.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
A baby and driver died in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A baby, driver killed in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scorching Wednesday with storms tonight
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood

Latest News

A natural gas explosion on Monday caused some property damage to homes and three minor injuries...
City Utilities says Monday’s gas explosion in south Springfield, Mo., was ‘rare’
Courtesy: City of Branson, Mo.
City of Branson, Mo., opening storm debris drop-off site for July 29
Christopher Brian Roe/FBI
Feds arrest Missouri man on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows us a few fun things in the garden.
Garden Spot: Plant some fun stuff, too