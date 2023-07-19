Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
Dangerous heat is possible for some Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday-Heat and Humidity
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
A natural gas explosion on Monday caused some property damage to homes and three minor injuries...
Springfield Natural Gas Explosion UPDATE: Federal, state and local agencies to investigate incident
Missouri Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion petition case