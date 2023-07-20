Bolivar’s Citizens Memorial Hospital part of clinical study for groundbreaking Alzheimer’s treatment drug

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - There’s new hope for people with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Two drugs have shown the ability to slow down the progression of the memory-loss illness in its early stages. Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar played a part in one of those drug breakthrough results.

“We’re at the beginning of a new era,” said CMH neurologist Dr. Curtis Schreiber in a Zoom call from Amsterdam, Holland, where he is attending the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Schreiber has dedicated his life to studying the cruel brain disorder that worsens over time.

“In 1999, I started the first Alzheimer’s center in Springfield at what was then St. John’s,” he said.

Now he’s the medical director of the Missouri Memory Center and Research Department at Citizens Memorial Hospital, and he’s excited about the clinical study CMH participated in what’s being hailed as a game-changer in Alzheimer’s treatment.

“I’ve been at this for decades,” Schreiber pointed out. “And during that time, there’s really been nothing new to help patients with Alzheimer’s Disease. What’s different now is we’re seeing new treatments that aren’t just for the symptoms. This is why it’s so important. The new treatments do show promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. That’s a breakthrough. It’s a turning point.”

At the clinical study in Bolivar, ten patients were part of an 18-month worldwide clinical study involving over 1,700 participants and 277 medical centers in eight counties. They were testing the Eli Lilly-produced drug Donanemab, which is only intended for those in the early stages of the disease.

“That means they do have some memory loss, but it’s not yet changed the person’s ability to perform everyday tasks,” Schreiber explained. “And what was seen in the study was a 35 percent slowing of the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease over that (18-month) period of time. Another big thing that came out of this is common sense, but now it’s scientific fact. And that is that treating earlier does make a difference. For a long time, when it came to Alzheimer’s Disease, people were wondering why it would make any difference if they got diagnosed early. There’s nothing that could be done. But now there is. And in the Donanemab study, when they looked at the patients who entered at the earliest stage, there was a 60 percent slowing of the disease.”

Donanemab is one of two drugs, along with Leqembi, that are lab-made antibodies (administered by IV) which attack plaque buildup in the brain. Both have potential side effects of brain swelling or bleeding. But Leqembi, the better-known of the two products because it’s already been approved by the FDA, will probably be available for doctors to treat patients within the next couple of months.

Donanemab’s clinical trial results were made public at the Amsterdam conference that Schreiber attended, and it’s now going through the approval process.

“The Eli Lilly company announced at the meeting that they expect the FDA will have a full review done by the end of the year,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference was also where the first-ever estimates of the prevalence of senior citizens with Alzheimer’s dementia were released for all 3,142 United States counties.

In Missouri, the northern part of the state, an area in the bootheel and St. Louis and Kansas City areas had the highest rates while most of southwest Missouri was in the 10 percent category, meaning that one-out-of-every ten people age 65 or older has the disease.

Some examples: Greene County (11 percent or 5,500 individuals), Polk County (10.8 percent of 1,000 individuals), Webster County (10.1 percent or 1,000 individuals), and Lawrence County (11 percent or 800 individuals).

The promise of drugs that can slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages comes as little consolation to those in the advanced stages of the disease, and there still is no cure. But Schreiber pointed out that a corner has been turned in medical research.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “The research goes on to deal with this progressive disorder that does take away what we value the most. The value of being yourself and being able to participate with your family.”

If you would be interested in taking part in future clinical trials of any kind or like more information about CMH Neurology & Headache Center, Missouri Memory Center, or the CMH Research Department, call 417-328-7781 or email kasie.atchison@citizensmemorial.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.