Crews reopen State Highway 265 in Branson following cement truck crash

Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews reopened State Highway 265 in Branson on Thursday afternoon after a cement truck crash closed one lane for hours.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 265 and Gunner Hill Lane near Chateau on the Lake on Thursday morning.  

The Branson Police Department said clearing the overturned truck took longer than anticipated. Police do not report any significant injuries in the crash.

