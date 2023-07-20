EPA presents Verona, Mo., community a report regarding toxins in the air

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - We have a better understanding of the toxins in the air near an Ozarks chemical plant.

Environmental Protection Agency workers presented the community with a presentation regarding the BCP Ingredients Plant in Verona.

It boils down to the highest considerations of ethylene oxide near the plant. The closer you live to the plant, you’re breathing in more of those emissions which are tied to cancer. The EPA says this is a priority, so much so they plan to do more studies about the air here.

“I’m pretty sure I got cancer because of the exposure to the chemicals here in town,” said Cheyenne Newman.

The resident says it’s a battle she shouldn’t have to fight.

“I have stage three breast cancer,” said Newman. “I just finished my treatment, final chemo. I’ll have surgery next.”

“We know that long-term exposure to elevated levels of ethylene oxide can may cause cancer,” said Ben Washburn, EPA Region 7. “We want to make sure the residents who live here are protected against ethylene oxide emissions.”

Earlier this year, for four months, machines collected air samples from air monitors at three locations around town, including at the school, near city hall, and the sewer plant. The sewer plant is next to BCP Ingredients and had the highest consideration of ethylene oxide. Sometimes the levels reached five parts per billion but averaged 2.5 parts per billion.

This air monitoring project cost $400,000.

“I would like them to be more accountable for the product they’re working with,” said Mayor Amy Spears. “In a small town, we rely on businesses and the tax dollars they put into our community to survive, but with something of that magnitude comes great responsibility.

“In my heart, I know it’s not right,” said Brandon Newman. “My wife is living proof. I think she’s beautiful. God got us covered. Doesn’t he? Yes, he does.”

Because of these findings, the EPA said it is going to do even more tests. Experts are not telling us a safe level or acceptable level. Just they want to reduce the cancer risk here.

BCP did not have a presentation, but a worker was in the crowd and identified himself, saying the company is collecting and evaluating all the information from the recent study.

BCP Ingredients has repeatedly declined my request for an interview but did send a statement.

“We fully support efforts to better understand the quality of the air in our community. Ethylene oxide can be emitted from a number of sources in our daily lives, including car and truck exhausts, cigarette smoke, decay of plants and trees, and even our own bodies, which presents a unique set of technical challenges that must be considered when evaluating monitoring data.

While BCP continues to operate well within our air permit emission limits, we are committed to continuous improvement through investments in equipment and process upgrades in an effort to minimize emissions even further. We will continue to work in partnership with all local and federal agencies, including the EPA, to ensure that our facility continues to be safe for our employees and the community of Verona.” -BCP Ingredients

Keep in mind EPA workers said over and over the highest levels are near the plant. EPA workers tell On Your Side they plan to do more air monitoring testing. It’s not clear when that will happen.

