Fact Finders: The changing timeline for a Springfield construction project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Residents along North National in Springfield are counting the days until a construction project wraps up. But, to some there, it seems the goalpost keeps moving. So, Dorothy wants to know, “Is this project running behind schedule?”

National Avenue closed at Bonaire Drive, north of Norton Road, in March for emergency repairs. It closed for six weeks due to a failed stormwater culvert bridge.

Then, Springfield Public Works ran into delays when it needed to buy additional right-of-way just to make the repairs and relocate utilities. Still, the city hoped to wrap things up by early June.

Then, city engineers had trouble finding six- to eight-foot diameter pipes.

That pushed the completion date back to mid-July.

Now, storms and rains have set the project back.

“This work is being conducted in a drainage way, therefore, any progress made on the repairs can easily be washed out or damaged. This has happened repeatedly with this project,” explained Kristen Milam with the City of Springfield. “This week, crews expect to do concrete work on the culverts followed by embankment grading. The week of July 24, they expect to rebuild the road. The target for reopening National is currently around July 28, but this timeline is very weather dependent. Due to a few issues found in the drainage system along Bonaire Drive, Bonaire may remain closed through August.”

Coming back to Dorothy’s question, “Is this project running behind schedule?” The answer is YES. The new estimated completion date is late July for reopening National.

