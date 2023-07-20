Feud between neighbors in Douglas County, Mo. leads to shots fired into home, discovery of explosive device.

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County, Mo. couple faces charges after a dangerous ending to what the sheriff calls an ongoing feud between neighbors.

According to a Facebook post by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call late Monday night that a person had fired several shots into a neighbor’s home. No one was injured.

Next door, deputies and police negotiated to get suspects Joshua Bettis and his live-in girlfriend, Tabitha Medlock, out of their home. They both surrendered early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Chris Degase said he located an explosive device inside the home and sent everyone outside. The ATF, FBI, and Springfield, Mo. bomb squad were called, and the bomb squad was able to render the explosive safe.

Bettis was charged with three counts of felony counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Bettis and Medlock are both charged with the unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon. Both are held on a $10,000 bond.

