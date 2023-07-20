Judge sentences Branson, Mo., man to 216 months in prison for fentany & heroin distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced Brandon Michael Jones, 26, Branson, Missouri, to 216 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a single count of knowingly and intentionally transferring a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and/or heroin.

The charge was based on the distribution of drugs by Jones on March 27, 2020, in Christian County, Missouri.

In announcing the sentence, Judge Stephen Bough referenced the fact that Jones had provided drugs on two separate occasions, which resulted in the death of one individual and the serious physical injury of the second. Both of these instances happened within days of each other in March 2020.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall Eggert. It was investigated by the Springfield Police Department and the Christian County Sherriff’s Department.

