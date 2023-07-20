5 years after tragedy on Table Rock Lake law aimed at increasing duck boat safety still not implemented

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson Ride the Ducks boat went down in Table Rock Lake claiming more than a dozen lives five years ago.

“It is a date that Missouri will certainly never forget and our nation will never forget,” said attorney Andrew Duffy.

He says he’s been battling the duck boat industry for decades. He represents many of the survivors including Tia Coleman who lost her husband and children.

“I want the duck boat industry to put me out of the duck boat litigation business. I never want to handle a duck boat tragedy again,” he said.

On July 19, 2018, a Branson Ride the Ducks boat got caught in a severe storm and sank on Table Rock Lake with 31 people on board. Seventeen people, including nine members of the same family, and a crew member drowned. Investigators say Ride the Ducks had plenty of warning about the severe weather, but the boat still launched more than 20 minutes after a thunderstorm warning was issued.

“Tia will have a hole in her heart that can never be filled,” said Duffy.

He says Coleman has made it her life’s mission to improve duck boat safety. She testified on capital hill before a committee to get the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 passed.

“This legislation goes a long way of doing it but it can’t just be a piece of paper,” said Duffy.

The legislation calls for the immediate removal of canopies, side curtains, and associated framing from the boats to improve passengers’ chances of escape during emergencies. Duffy says the guidelines have yet to be formally adopted.

“The coast guard has to step up, take responsibility, and implement the regulations that Congress mandated that they do,” he said.

He says he’s hopeful that this type of tragedy won’t happen again.

“Hopefully we can walk away from this tragedy with the memory of the victims and the wonderful lives that they led. But at the same time some positives and improvement in the safety of these horrifically dangerous duck boats so that we’re never having this conversation again,” said Duffy.

Federal charges against the operators of the Branson Ride the Ducks attraction were dismissed a few years ago due to lack of jurisdiction.

A criminal lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s office is still pending.

Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are facing a total of 63 charges including first-degree involuntary manslaughter and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

