Movie theaters in the Ozarks preparing for big crowds for summer blockbusters

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The latest summer blockbusters have been a huge help to theaters across the Ozarks.

When the pandemic hit a few years ago, theaters struggled to get by. Their numbers are getting close to pre-pandemic years with the latest release of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

David Mann, the general manager of Alamo Drafthouse Springfield, recalls the pressure the pandemic put on him and his staff of 200-plus workers.

“There was the initial stress of, well, what can I do with my experience as someone who works at a movie theater when there are no movies?” Mann said.

Since pandemic restrictions lifted, it’s been a steady climb for their ticket sales.

“It was a long process getting this location reopened. Thankfully, with the last couple of years and the US trending up, we’re probably around 90% of our business we had in 2019. That was when ‘The Avengers End Game’ came out. So that was a huge year. That was our biggest year at that point. So we are steadily recovering, but we are just about there,” Mann stated.

While he recognizes the success of marketing and memes on the internet, he also attributes this weekend’s success to the fact both movies are not released for streaming yet.

“With these two movies in general, the buzz and promotion has been phenomenal. I would say the numbers, post-COVID this year, are the closest in reflection to our pre-COVID numbers,” Mann explained.

If you’re planning on getting last-minute tickets, good luck. Many theaters are completely sold out for both movies this weekend.

