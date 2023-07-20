NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on July 13, 2023.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Osage Beach that killed the pilot and a passenger. 

The crash happened on July 13 when the plane stalled half a mile from the Grand Glaize Airport. It landed nose first in trees.

The National Transportation Safety Board says witnesses report seeing the tail drop as it tried to turn. Then it fell nose-first into the trees. According to the report, the aircraft had no mechanical problems. 

One passenger survived the crash. The NTSB investigation will continue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby and driver died in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A baby, driver killed in a crash near Miller, Mo.
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

A cold front will bring lower humidity to the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lower Humidity on the Way
Mercy dallas county clinic
Residents in Dallas County in danger of not having ambulance coverage
Dallas County may lose its ambulance service
Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo., participating in history-making moment in Alzheimer's research