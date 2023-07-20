NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly crash at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Osage Beach that killed the pilot and a passenger.

The crash happened on July 13 when the plane stalled half a mile from the Grand Glaize Airport. It landed nose first in trees.

The National Transportation Safety Board says witnesses report seeing the tail drop as it tried to turn. Then it fell nose-first into the trees. According to the report, the aircraft had no mechanical problems.

One passenger survived the crash. The NTSB investigation will continue.

