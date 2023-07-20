Police say 4 firearms stolen out of cars in Springfield in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More guns are in the wrong hands.

Springfield police say thieves stole four firearms from vehicles this past week. Those weapons could be used to commit violent crimes in the community. Springfield Police said in 2022, 180 handguns were stolen from vehicles.

Investigators say the recent four crimes happened in Beat 11, 13, 21, and CID shown in the beat map below.

(KY3)

“Anytime firearms are stolen, that puts a threat to the general public,” said Lt. Mark Foos, Springfield Police Department.

”There’s a high volume of foot traffic downtown, and then whenever your car’s parked in a lot far from you, it gives thieves an open opportunity.”

The concern is secondary crimes that could be committed by the thieves who took the guns.

”We always recommend not leaving a firearm inside a vehicle unattended, but if you do decide to, there are local vendors that have locked, secured storage compartments.”

Local gun stores carry the storage compartment, and it’s not expensive.

”We do sell a lock box that has a cable so you can wrap it around the underside of your car seat the frame of your car seat,” said Debbie Newman, Cherokee Firearms.

Newman says the lockbox can help keep the gun out of a criminal’s hands.

”If they’re trying to get the cable undone and somebody comes by your car, then they’re just going to move on and go to something that’s easier,” said Newman.

Newman echoes the same advice to bring your guns inside and lock them up.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.