Residents in Dallas County in danger of not having ambulance coverage

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Dallas County are in danger of not having ambulance coverage.

“We’re looking at all options that are available to the switch. Today. In today’s economy, there are a lot of options. So we’re looking at all avenues,” said the Dallas County Presiding Commissioner John Crawford.

He’s trying to figure out how to get an ambulance service to come and stay. According to a letter from Mercy to the county, the hospital plans to stop ambulance service in Dallas County next year on June 30, 2024.

”We are searching out other entities that want to come in. I’ve talked to a few already. They have an interest in it. So we will not leave our people without an ambulance,” said Crawford.

Mercy would not interview with us. Representatives shared this statement.

“Mercy has been dedicated to serving Dallas County as the community’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provider for nearly 30 years. As recently discussed with the Dallas County Commissioners, the EMS program in Dallas County has been operating at a financial loss for more than ten years. Without alternative solutions, Mercy has provided the commissioners with 12 months’ prior notice that we will be terminating ambulance coverage on June 30, 2024, as in accordance with Missouri regulations. Mercy is open to and welcomes continued discussions with the commissioners on working to identify viable solutions that would allow continued EMS coverage in the region.”

”It’s life, things happen, and you got to make the best lemonade out of your lemons. So I assume go. They’ve got some good employees. They’ve been good to us. So I guess they have to make a decision. They’re a for-profit hospital, and they make their decisions. So we got to make our decisions,” said Crawford.

