Southwest Missouri Football Officials Association searching for more referees; multiple football games moved

By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a shortage of referees for high school sporting games. With football season right around the corner, the shortage is already causing teams to change schedules.

Athletic directors at both Springfield Public Schools schools and the Fair Grove School District said they have already had to switch up their fall game schedule.

“Each one of our programs across the five high schools has at least one Thursday night game,” according to Josh Scott, the SPS Athletic Director.

Fair Grove Athletic Director Damon Seiger said in an email to KY3, “Week #1, we are playing on Saturday evening rather than your typical Friday night due to lack of officials numbers for Friday night.”

Dan Murphy with the Southwest Missouri Football Officials Association said it takes a minute to train officials, but they don’t have enough of them to get the proper training.

“It takes three good years of football to get a guy ready for a varsity game, but right now, in their second year, they’re on a varsity crew,” Murphy said.

Scott said everyone needs to start respecting our officials so more people want to officiate.

“All of us have to be better at how we treat our officials when they’re on the field. It’s just like kids. If there’s a mistake in the game, they’re not purposely trying to make a mistake,” Scott said. “There’s human error in all levels of sport and competition,” he said.

Murphy said he hopes to get more refs in soon so teams like SPS schools and Fair Grove can have their Friday night football games. Murphy said if you’re interested in getting into an official position, email him at murphyd7@sbcglobal.net.

