SPONSORED The Place: Ozarks Berry Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Join us on Saturday, July 22nd for the Ozarks Berry Festival hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church! Enjoy a variety of activities including a craft and quilt auction, and indulge in some delicious fruit cobbler and ice cream. The funds generated from this occasion will go towards supporting the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

