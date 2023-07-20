Springfield-Branson National Airport sets record for travelers in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Springfield-Branson National Airport report a record-breaking month for travelers in June.

A total of 126,370 airline passengers passed through the airport, making it the busiest month of all time.

So far this year, passenger numbers are up ten percent compared to 2022. If that pace continues, 2023 will set a new yearly record with approximately 1.3 million total passengers. The airport’s last record year happened pre-pandemic, in 2019.

The growth appears to result from a strong local and national economy and, perhaps more importantly, pent-up demand for travel.

“During good economic times, people travel more because they have more disposable income,” says Kent Boyd, the airport’s air service development manager. “But the growth this year is complicated. Airlines tell us that business travel has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, yet the number of people flying is still way up.”

Industry-wide airlines report that the number of passengers flying for leisure is significantly higher than before the pandemic, with a significant increase in those combining business and leisure into one trip. These blended trips are called ‘bleisure.’ An example of a ‘bleisure’ trip is a couple who flies to Florida for a business conference, but while there, also spends time at the beach.

Besides airline passenger growth, other airport metrics show growth as well. During the first six months of 2023, 31,808 landings and take-offs occurred. That’s up 20% over the same period last year. The number of scheduled airline flights was up 6.5 percent, and the amount of aircraft fuel sold grew 14 percent.

Four airlines serve Springfield: Allegiant, American, Delta, and United. They service 13 non-stop destinations: Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Orlando, Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers, and Destin/Ft. Walton Beach.

