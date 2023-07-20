Taney County authorities arrest 2 in drug bust

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County authorities arrested two people in a drug raid in Merriam Woods.

In the early morning of July 19, narcotics investigators with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and C.O.M.E.T Drug Task, assisted by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office S.R.T. team, executed a narcotics search warrant in the Village of Merriam Woods. During the execution of the warrant, a large quantity of methamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms were seized.

Investigators say the two arrested remain jailed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.