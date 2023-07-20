Taste of the Ozarks: Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spread for your bread!
Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta
Ingredients:
- 1 small container of ricotta cheese
- 2 tablespoons chili crunch
- 1 tbsp fresh chopped dill
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 loaf rustic bread sliced and toasted
In a medium bowl, whip together ricotta and salt. Place into a serving bowl, top with chili crunch oil and fresh herbs. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted bread.
The recipe serves four to six.
