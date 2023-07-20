Taste of the Ozarks: Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta

Taste of the Ozarks: Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta
Taste of the Ozarks: Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spread for your bread!

Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta

Ingredients:

  • 1 small container of ricotta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chili crunch
  • 1 tbsp fresh chopped dill
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 loaf rustic bread sliced and toasted

In a medium bowl, whip together ricotta and salt. Place into a serving bowl, top with chili crunch oil and fresh herbs. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted bread.

The recipe serves four to six.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby and driver died in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A baby, driver killed in a crash near Miller, Mo.
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Rain should quickly move east today, allowing for partial sun this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning rain and then some sun

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Artichoke Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Artichoke Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Goddess Pasta Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Goddess Pasta Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Goddess Pasta Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Burrata Board