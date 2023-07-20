Taste of the Ozarks: Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spread for your bread!

Herb and Chili Crunch Whipped Ricotta

Ingredients:

1 small container of ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons chili crunch

1 tbsp fresh chopped dill

1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

1 loaf rustic bread sliced and toasted

In a medium bowl, whip together ricotta and salt. Place into a serving bowl, top with chili crunch oil and fresh herbs. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted bread.

The recipe serves four to six.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.