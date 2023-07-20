Tree falls on car in Maries County, Mo.

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - A storm damaged trees in Maries County on Thursday morning.

The storm rolled through around 8 a.m.

KY3 First Alert Radar
KY3 First Alert Radar(KY3)

A large tree blocked Ballpark Road in Vienna for a short time. Another tree fell onto an SUV of a Maries Osage Ambulance crew member leaving his shift. The driver was not injured.

