Tree falls on car in Maries County, Mo.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - A storm damaged trees in Maries County on Thursday morning.
The storm rolled through around 8 a.m.
A large tree blocked Ballpark Road in Vienna for a short time. Another tree fell onto an SUV of a Maries Osage Ambulance crew member leaving his shift. The driver was not injured.
