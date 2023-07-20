Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot concluded on July 19, several winners were chosen from Missouri.
The $1 million prize in Missouri was won on a ticket that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 – missing only the Powerball number 24. Missouri Lottery players in four additional towns also won $50,000 prizes in last night’s drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number.
Here’s where the tickets were purchased in Missouri:
$1 Million
- Casey’s, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall
$50,000
- Casey’s, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark
- QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City
- White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson
- QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Loop Road, in O’Fallon
Since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.
