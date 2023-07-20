Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot concluded on July 19, several winners were chosen from Missouri.

The $1 million prize in Missouri was won on a ticket that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 – missing only the Powerball number 24. Missouri Lottery players in four additional towns also won $50,000 prizes in last night’s drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number.

Here’s where the tickets were purchased in Missouri:

$1 Million

Casey’s, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall



$50,000

Casey’s, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark



QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City



White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson



QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Loop Road, in O’Fallon



Since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.