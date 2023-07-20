On Your Side: EPA says it will do more air tests in Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - OSHA officials tell On Your Side they’re in settlement discussions with an Ozarks chemical plant facing nearly $400,000 in proposed fines.

We first told you last week, OSHA investigators say BCP Ingredients in Verona is ‘failing to protect its employees’ from hazardous chemicals.

The violations are linked to ethylene oxide exposure, a toxin tied to cancer. OSHA workers tell On Your Side today they’re trying to reach an agreement with BCP. BCP has until the end of the month to contest the new 16 violations. A company spokesperson told On Your Side it will.

The last time this happened, two years ago, OSHA found 24 violations. After discussions, OSHA withdrew some violations and reduced the penalty. The company agreed to pay more than $170,000 in fines.

On Wednesday, EPA workers presented their latest air monitoring study. It cost nearly $500,000. Machines collected data in three locations and found concentrated amounts of ethylene oxide. Earlier this year, for four months, machines collected air samples from air monitors at three locations around town, including at the school, near city hall, and the sewer plant. The sewer plant is next to BCP Ingredients and had the highest consideration of ethylene oxide. Sometimes the levels reached five parts per billion but averaged 2.5 parts per billion.

“We know that long-term exposure to elevated levels of ethylene oxide can cause cancer,” said Ben Washburn, EPA Region 7. “We want to make sure the residents who live here are protected against ethylene oxide emissions.”

Because of the new findings, EPA workers want to spend the time, resources, and money to do more of these tests. Experts did not say an acceptable or safe amount of ethylene oxide.

BCP Ingredients did not have a table or a presenter at the meeting, but a person identified himself as a plant worker and told the crowd they were learning about this new air study and working with the EPA.

No word on when the EPA will start collecting more air samples or where they’ll set up those machines.

Once a settlement is reached with OSHA, we’ll let you know.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

