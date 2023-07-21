50th anniversary of Ozark Airlines crash to be marked with memorial service

50th anniversary of Ozark Airlines crash to be marked with memorial service
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunday, July 23 will mark the 50th anniversary of the crash of Ozark Airlines Flight 809. The twin-engine passenger plane was on a regularly scheduled flight from Nashville to St. Louis when it crashed on final approach July 23, 1973.

Donna Diebold’s grandparents, John and Ruth Diebold, who were from the Cape Girardeau area, were among the 38 passengers who were killed in the crash.

“They were going to California to see my dad’s other sister, Barbara, her husband was in the Navy,” she said.

Six people survived the crash, including the pilot and first officer. Flight 809 crashed two miles from Lambert St. Louis International Airport, on the property of UMSL.

50 years later, Diebold said she still thinks about the crash.

“But I still have so many questions. You know, I wondered all these years if they realized they were in trouble. I didn’t want them to be afraid,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigated and determined the crash was caused by a severe downdraft during a thunderstorm.

Author Jeanne Szarwinski spent two years researching the crash and tracking down family members of those who were onboard. She wrote two books about the incident, including one about a beagle that survived the crash.

“They were not aware that the dog in the crate was still alive until three days later. And an Ozark mechanic found and heard it and captured it. And the dog’s name is Lady Jane,” said Szarwinski.

Szarwinski has helped organize a memorial service that will be held Sunday near the crash site to commemorate the anniversary. Family members of crash victims from around the country are expected to attend.

“I think that’s wonderful that after all this time they’re not forgotten,” said Diebold.

Szarwinski is also pushing to have a permanent memorial installed near the site of the crash to honor the memories of those who lost their lives on July 23, 1973.

