Birthplace of Route 66 Festival to host Kansas City Chiefs Champion Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas City Chiefs Champion Tour will join the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday, August 11.

The Chiefs launched the tour this summer to provide fans the opportunity to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. It is a mobile brand experience that brings the Chiefs to communities around the club’s six-state “home” region. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Chiefs have hosted a tour that invites members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate one of the club’s Super Bowl victories.

“We are thrilled to be at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival as part of the Chiefs Champion Tour this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years. We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”

The general public will have two opportunities to join the celebration. The club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy is the main attraction at a rally from 4-6 p.m. at Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis. In addition to the trophy, the event includes an appearance by the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, as well as KC Wolf and more.

At 6 p.m., the bus and entourage will leave the facility, lining up to join a portion of the Birthplace of Route 66 Parade, The Kingdom Cruiser, cheerleaders, and drumline and KC Wolf will all feature prominently in this festive procession of classic cars and motorcycles.

The culmination of the day’s events is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the festival’s Motorcycle Village, where the cheerleaders, and drumline will perform once again on the Aaron Sachs Stage. Mayor McClure has encouraged everyone to remember to wear red to support our team.

“We are excited to bring the Kansas City Chiefs Champions Tour to Springfield and the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “Without a doubt, the Springfield region is Chiefs Kingdom!”

