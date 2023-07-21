CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal $2,000 from a gambling machine at a Greene County gas station

Detectives also want help identifying a man who stole a disabled Springfield teenager’s tricycle.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County detectives are asking for help identifying thieves in two cases. The first theft happened on July 1 in the 2300 block of S. Hilton Avenue in Springfield. Security video shows a man walking up a driveway at 5:30 a.m. and taking a custom tricycle from the residence.

Investigators say the tricycle belonged to a 13-year-old boy who cannot ride a normal bicycle do to a disability. The Mantis brand tricycle is blue and can be folded in half. It cost the family $300. It also has a white basket on the back and a bell on the right side of the handlebars. Greene County detectives hope someone can identify the man in the security video. Investigators are also asking people to watch for someone trying to sell the tricycle on places like Facebook Marketplace.

Detectives are also investigating a burglary caught on video at a Greene County gas station. Two men broke the front glass doors and entered the business off I-44 in the 1600 block of S. State Highway N. The crime happened on July 7 just before 2:30 a.m. Surveillance video from the convenience store shows the burglars using a hammer and crowbars to try to break into the ATM.

When they fail, one man moves onto the Torch gambling machine next to the ATM. In less than five minutes, he’s able to pry the cash box from the machine and runs out of the store with it. The box contained $2,000 in cash. Detectives say the burglars caused $1,000 in damage to the front door and $5,000 in damage to the Torch gambling machine.

If you recognize the men or have any information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
