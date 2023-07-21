Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for third time

Mahomes joins Travis Kelce in Madden’s 99 Club Friday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to receive their championship rings for winning NFL football's Super Bowl LVII, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Super Bowl titles, two NFL MVP titles and now named to Madden’s “99 Club” three times.

In addition to tight end Travis Kelce, EA Sports announced Friday that Kansas City’s QB1 is back in the exclusive “99 Club” ahead of the release of the “Madden NFL 24″ video game.

The game named after the late and great John Madden is set to be released August 15, 2023.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for record-breaking fourth time

This marks the third time that Mahomes has been named to the “99 Club” for a Madden NFL release, which ties Aaron Rodgers for third-most quarterback appearances in the history of the NFL. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks with more appearances at six and four, respectively.

READ MORE: Several Chiefs ranked in ESPN’s best at every position for 2023

The 27-year-old posted 703 yards, completed 72 percent of his attempts and had seven touchdowns without no interceptions in three playoff games. Further, this is all despite battling a lingering ankle injury throughout the run to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was also named to the “99 Club” in addition to a 96 rating for Chris Jones and 90 for Creed Humphrey.

Many around the league responded to the announcement including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 for ongoing Chiefs Training Camp coverage on weeknights at 6:25 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police investigate deadly multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Ready to heat up once again across the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little hotter Sunday before the heat kicks back in next week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival to host Kansas City Chiefs Champion Tour
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Man sentenced for a stabbing at his house in Nixa, Mo.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying thieves
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying repeat thieves

Latest News

Chastity Peck from Clever, Mo. turned medical misfortune into a declaration of pride for her...
Clever, Mo. woman adorns prosthetic leg with show of support for KC Chiefs
KC safety Berry recovers from lymphoma, wins comeback award