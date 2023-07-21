Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for third time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Super Bowl titles, two NFL MVP titles and now named to Madden’s “99 Club” three times.

In addition to tight end Travis Kelce, EA Sports announced Friday that Kansas City’s QB1 is back in the exclusive “99 Club” ahead of the release of the “Madden NFL 24″ video game.

The game named after the late and great John Madden is set to be released August 15, 2023.

This marks the third time that Mahomes has been named to the “99 Club” for a Madden NFL release, which ties Aaron Rodgers for third-most quarterback appearances in the history of the NFL. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks with more appearances at six and four, respectively.

The 27-year-old posted 703 yards, completed 72 percent of his attempts and had seven touchdowns without no interceptions in three playoff games. Further, this is all despite battling a lingering ankle injury throughout the run to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was also named to the “99 Club” in addition to a 96 rating for Chris Jones and 90 for Creed Humphrey.

Many around the league responded to the announcement including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Imma just move it to a 99 wen I get the game🌚🤣💜💜 https://t.co/K20DuCnwet — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 21, 2023

