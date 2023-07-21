Congratulations Lisa! KY3′s Lisa Rose joins the NATAS Emmy Awards Silver Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Friday evening 6 p.m. newscast ended with a surprise for KY3 Anchor Lisa Rose.

Co-anchor Steve Grant announced that Lisa is the newest member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Mid-America Chapter Silver Circle.

According to the NATAS website, the Silver Circle recognizes television professionals who have served the industry with distinction for 25 years or more.

The nominated individual’s contributions can be in service to the industry, to NATAS, to the community, or to people training for a career in the field, and nominees are accepted from performing, creative, technical, or administrative roles within the industry or from areas directly related to television such as commercial productions, journalism or education.

