Cooking With Kaitlyn: BBQ Mac and Cheese

BBQ Mac and Cheese
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mac and cheese is delicious comfort food for kids and adults. This bbq mac and cheese recipe is rich and bound to be a hit at your next get-together.

Serves: 8

Total cook time: 1 hour

Here’s what you need

  • 1 lbs of pasta
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup of whole milk
  • 2 1/2 cups of half and half
  • 2 cups of smoked cheddar cheese
  • 2 cups of Colby Jack cheese
  • 1 cup of gruyere cheese
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • 2 Tbp BBQ sauce

Directions

1. Cook the pasta until it is tender. Drain the pasta, place the noodles in a baking pan, and put to the side.

PRO TIP: Cook your noodles in chicken broth to give it a little extra flavor. Also, reserve some pasta water in a bowl and place to the side. You can use this to thin the cheese sauce if it gets too thick.

2. Melt the butter in a large pot, then whisk in the four until it has a wet sand consistency to make the roux.

3. Pour in milk and half and half. Cook and continue whisking until it gets thick. It should have a consistency similar to a thin condensed soup.

4. Slowly add in cheese. Continue to whisk as the cheese melts to prevent it from getting bulky.

PRO TIP: Hold some of your cheese back to sprinkle on top.

5. Add in bbq sauce.

6. Once the sauce is done, pour over the pasta. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and drizzle on additional bbq sauce. Cover with foil and place in a 325°F oven for 20 minutes.

7. Take out of the oven, serve, and enjoy!

Note: This dish is best if served immediately. If you want to refrigerate or freeze it to serve later, it will lose some of the creaminess but will still be delicious.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Rain will be moving east across the Ozarks, with strong storms possible in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain today, then a great weekend
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation

Latest News

The Kentucky Drag Boat Association Show-Me Shootout on Lake Lucas is one of the most thrilling...
SPONSORED The Place: Lucas Oil Speedway
The transformation of this bathroom is quite dramatic. Previously, the shower was quite...
SPONSORED The Place: Bath Planet
There are several new establishments at the Branson Landing, such as MetaGolf, Ozark Brasserie,...
SPONSORED The Place: Branson Landing
Financial planners, Josh LaTour and Jim Margraf are providing advice on social security as...
SPONSORED The Place: LaTour: Social Security