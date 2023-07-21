Cooking With Kaitlyn: BBQ Mac and Cheese

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mac and cheese is delicious comfort food for kids and adults. This bbq mac and cheese recipe is rich and bound to be a hit at your next get-together.

Serves: 8

Total cook time: 1 hour

Here’s what you need

1 lbs of pasta

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup of whole milk

2 1/2 cups of half and half

2 cups of smoked cheddar cheese

2 cups of Colby Jack cheese

1 cup of gruyere cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

2 Tbp BBQ sauce

Directions

1. Cook the pasta until it is tender. Drain the pasta, place the noodles in a baking pan, and put to the side.

PRO TIP: Cook your noodles in chicken broth to give it a little extra flavor. Also, reserve some pasta water in a bowl and place to the side. You can use this to thin the cheese sauce if it gets too thick.

2. Melt the butter in a large pot, then whisk in the four until it has a wet sand consistency to make the roux.

3. Pour in milk and half and half. Cook and continue whisking until it gets thick. It should have a consistency similar to a thin condensed soup.

4. Slowly add in cheese. Continue to whisk as the cheese melts to prevent it from getting bulky.

PRO TIP: Hold some of your cheese back to sprinkle on top.

5. Add in bbq sauce.

6. Once the sauce is done, pour over the pasta. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and drizzle on additional bbq sauce. Cover with foil and place in a 325°F oven for 20 minutes.

7. Take out of the oven, serve, and enjoy!

Note: This dish is best if served immediately. If you want to refrigerate or freeze it to serve later, it will lose some of the creaminess but will still be delicious.

