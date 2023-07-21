Douglas County, Mo., investigators locate explosive device following shots fired in feud between neighbors

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County, Mo., couple faces charges after a dangerous ending to what the sheriff calls an ongoing feud between neighbors.

The Douglas County Sheriff later found a homemade explosive device in their home.

“We got called that the suspect Josh Bettis had shot at the neighbor’s house and actually hit the neighbor’s house,” said Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase. “Bettis used an AR-15 to fire multiple shots that hit the home.”

Sheriff Degase says dispatchers received a call late Monday night that a person had fired several shots into a neighbor’s home. No one was injured.

“There were about 40 minutes to talk Bettis and his live-in girlfriend, Tabitha Medlocke, out of the residence,” said Degase. “They did come out. They were taken into custody without incident.”

Sheriff Chris Degase said he located an explosive device inside the home and sent everyone outside. The ATF, FBI, and Springfield, Mo. bomb squad were called, and the bomb squad was able to render the explosive safe.

”There was an ammo box that was on a table, and when I opened it up, the device was right there on top,” said Degase. “They call it cricket, but it’s like a pipe bomb.”

Bettis was charged with three counts of felony counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Bettis and Medlock are both charged with the unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon. Both are held on a $10,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.