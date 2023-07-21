Empty lots turn into sunflower gardens in downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some empty lots in downtown Springfield aren’t as empty as they used to be. Hundreds of sunflowers are filling the land as part of the Downtown Sunflower Project.

Last year the empty lot at East McDaniel Street and South Avenue was turned into patches of yellow and green, and now this year, the lot at Market Avenue and College Street has been added to the project.

The Downtown Springfield Community Improvement District, along with Drury’s Think Green Club, MU Extension, and volunteers, work together to bring this idea to life.

Alyssa Lindsay started the project last year after having the idea to turn an empty lot into a green space.

“We have a few empty lots there too, and really you know, us adults living, we just, we all go on walks downtown,” Lindsay said. “It sort of gave us something on our walks to look at and watch grow. So we thought this would be a fun project to have down there,” she said.

Lindsay updates the community via Facebook and Instagram on how the flowers are growing.

