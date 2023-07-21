Grant money brings new learning center to Springfield’s Rare Breed program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kitchen was awarded a grant from The Timken Foundation of Canton just this week to develop a new learning center at Rare Breed Youth Services. The learning center will be a place for youth to learn critical life skills, advance in education, job preparation, and get housing if needed.

The center will also be used for staff training and development. The Kitchen’s Development Director, Chris Ijames, said this money is going to provide an endless amount of educational resources to youth and young adults that may not have them otherwise.

“It’s a place for our case managers to work individually with youth to do housing intakes to help get them housed. It’s a place for personal growth, for us to help with financial assistance,” Ijames said.

The Kitchen/Rare Breed case managers working in their office space. (KY3)

The grant money will go towards providing new technology to the youth there. This includes computers, tablets, a printer, and projector. It will also fund furnishings like tables, chairs, a podium, as well as online training materials for case managers. Two new air conditioning units will be purchased for the building with the money as well.

Ijames said how grateful The Kitchen is for such a generous donation to an organization that has been here in Springfield for around 40 years.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to receive that funding from the Timken Foundation. We’ve been working with them for several months,” Ijames said. “When we were awarded that funding, we were just so thankful and excited that we’re going to be able to update our facility and provide these additional resources to the youth in the community.”

The Kitchen brings stability and purpose to people who are homeless. Its goal is to end homelessness for families, individuals, youth, seniors, and veterans. If you would like to learn more about The Kitchen and Rare Breed Youth Services, visit its website.

