Improvements coming to I-44 interchange in Marshfield, starting with sewer services

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An infusion of state money has city hall in Marshfield excited about the future. City leaders say much of the property near the new I-44 interchange at Marshall Road is ripe for development.

But a lack of sewer service has stunted growth in the area. That’s about to change with $5 million from the Department of Natural Resources earmarked to fund those improvements.

The mayor says these upgrades are the last step in Marshfield’s plan to promote expansion.

“It’s going to be transformational for our community. it was really important for us to explain that our citizens have already invested so much into the development of that area, and we just came up a little bit short in getting to run all of the infrastructure that we needed,” said Marshfield Mayor Nataile McNish.

In addition to 5 million, the city administrator says Marshfield will be contributing about $1.5 million to the project.

He expects work to be completed about two years from now.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

