Man sentenced for a stabbing at his house in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -A man entered an Alford Plea in connection to the stabbing of a child at his house in June 2021.

Joe Dutton entered the plea to endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest. An Alford Plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Dutton was sentenced to prison or jail for each of the charges but was given a suspended sentence or credit for time served and was placed on five years probation.

Investigators say several people showed up at Dutton’s house for an expected fight. A teenage girl ended up being stabbed several times. The victim’s mother told KY3 that Dutton’s daughter previously had made threats to hurt her child.

Dutton also pleaded guilty to a drug charge. He was given a five-year suspended prison sentence.

