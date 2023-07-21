Man sentenced for a stabbing at his house in Nixa, Mo.

Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -A man entered an Alford Plea in connection to the stabbing of a child at his house in June 2021.

Joe Dutton entered the plea to endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest. An Alford Plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Dutton was sentenced to prison or jail for each of the charges but was given a suspended sentence or credit for time served and was placed on five years probation.

Investigators say several people showed up at Dutton’s house for an expected fight. A teenage girl ended up being stabbed several times. The victim’s mother told KY3 that Dutton’s daughter previously had made threats to hurt her child.

Dutton also pleaded guilty to a drug charge. He was given a five-year suspended prison sentence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Rain will be moving east across the Ozarks, with strong storms possible in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain today, then a great weekend
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation

Latest News

Mac and cheese is delicious comfort food for kids and adults. This bbq mac and cheese recipe is...
Cooking With Kaitlyn: BBQ Mac and Cheese
Cooking with Kaitlyn BBQ Mac and Cheese
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival to host Kansas City Chiefs Champion Tour
Springfield Public Schools discusses school bus driver shortage ahead of new school year