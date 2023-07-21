Republic Animal Control hosting adoption event Saturday to clear out shelters

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Animal Control is hosting an adoption event, Saturday, July 22, to try and clear out their packed shelter.

Officials say they have hundreds of animals in their care between on-site animals and foster pets. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there’s a special deal for those looking to adopt pets says Cheyenne Gilroy with Republic Animal Control.

“Any cat six months and older is going to be $10 along with the dogs as well. So six months and older a $10 adoption fee,” said Gilroy.

While Republic Animal Control does pick up some strays, they say that these pets are a mix of owner surrender and stray pets.

“A handful of them are running at large, and then a handful of them are owner surrenders where their owners have just surrendered them to us because they can no longer care for them,” said Gilroy.

Gilroy says that they aren’t concerned about giving away someone’s pet, however, because all adoptable pets have been through a seven-day stray hold.

“So we do a seven-day stray hold which gives the owners time to come get them if not, after seven days they become our property, and we get them to fix them, vaccinated and put them out for homes,” said Gilroy.

Gilroy hopes that they’re able to find loving homes for all their animals during the adoption event.

“We’re hoping to mine a lot of these little kitten’s homes, great homes forever along with our dogs as well. We have such great personal cats and dogs here it would be lovely to find them all wonderful homes,” said Gilroy.

To adopt, you need to fill out an adoption application as well as have permission from a landlord if you rent. The shelter is also always looking for donations and foster homes for their pets. You can head to Animal Control to learn more about fostering and donations.

