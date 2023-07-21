Springfield Public Schools discusses school bus driver shortage ahead of new school year

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is struggling to find new school bus drivers ahead of the new school year.

That’s all according to Deputy Superintendent of Operations Travis Shaw. Shaw says they’ve had trouble hiring bus drivers for the past few years.

“It’s been a challenge, just to maintain the appropriate staff level. We tried to have obviously, all of our routes covered as well as sub-bus drivers. Because we always have called in so. But it’s been a challenge,” said Shaw.

While the district isn’t at risk of canceling any routes, they are concerned about the amount of drivers they have.

“Currently, right now, we’re looking at having our routes covered when school starts, where we’re short, is having additional drivers to deal with call-ins. And so we rely on our 12-month office staff within our transportation department or mechanics, all of those individuals have CDL licenses,” said Shaw.

That’s why the district is aggressively pushing to hire new employees, with better benefits and competitive wages.

Wages for bus drivers at SPS start off at $20.60 an hour, with benefits and retirement included. There’s also the opportunity for bonuses throughout the year.

“The bus drivers also have an attendance incentive, as well as a safe driver incentive. So they can make additional dollars throughout the year based on their performance,” said Shaw.

Bus driver applicants also don’t need to come in with any certification, the district will pay for you to get your CDL to drive the bus.

“When drivers do apply, I mean, we will put them through all the training they receive, and they start receiving their normal pay right from day one. They’ll go through anywhere from 40 to 60 hours of training depending on the individual, but the district does pay for that,” said Shaw.

The only thing Shaw says that bus driver applicants need to come in with is a positive attitude and a passion for kids.

“We can teach the skill, we can train, we can teach you how to be an effective bus driver, and teach you how to manage discipline on a bus. But you got to have a heart for kids first and foremost,” said Shaw.

To apply to be a bus driver for SPS, you can click here.

