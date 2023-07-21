Two more men charged for a shooting incident in Dallas County, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -The Dallas County Prosecutor filed charges against two more men in connection to a shooting incident in Dallas County. The gunfire happened on State Highway 64 on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim reportedly left a convenience store in the area. The man told investigators a black SUV drove up behind him. Then, the victim heard what sounded like a gunshot. Investigators say the SUV driver pulled up beside him, and the driver pointed a gun out the window and shot at the victim as they moved down the road. That shot hit the driver’s side door, missing the man.

Daneal Marshal of Bremen, Kansas is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, while Calvin Moses of Grandview is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Vincent Williams, Junior, faces two counts of shooting at a motor vehicle, assault, and armed criminal action charges. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say Williams admitted to the crime the next day.

