ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers calling area restaurants claiming to be DoorDash, asking for bank information

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An On Your Side alert for hospitality businesses. There is a new scam in the Ozarks, this time it’s restaurants getting the calls from scammers.

Managers at Star Bar and Grill in Branson told KY3 they received a few calls from people pretending to be DoorDash.

The scammers asked for banking information, photo IDs, and even federal documents. Manager Randy Bedford wants to make sure you know about the people trying to take your information and money.

“Take that energy you spend on trying to scam people and steal their money and turn it into positive energy,” said Bedford.

Bedford said the scammers posed as DoorDash customer support. He said he had issues with the DoorDash tablet and got with customer support, but it wasn’t support who called back.

“They really wanted us to provide banking information, photo ID, some type of federal document,” said Bedford. “You can do something better with your life than trying to steal from people.”

Bedford said he knew right away it was a scam and didn’t give them anything. Sgt. Caleb Teig with The Branson Police Department said if you hear a red flag, hang up the phone.

“If they’re trying to get you to do something very urgent, that’s usually your chance that you need to slow down,” said Sgt. Teig.

Sgt. Teig said to do your research before giving out any information.

“Find a legitimate number for the business or the person that is contacted you and try to get back in touch with them,” said Teig. “No company will be asking you for your bank information or your account information or anything like that.”

Bedford wants other restaurants to be careful!

“I would just say just double-check and double-check again,” said Bedford. “Make sure you know who you’re talking to. Always double-check with your manager or the owner of the store.

We did contact DoorDash several times to ask about this story. Nothing was returned.

Bedford said DoorDash confirmed it was NOT anyone from them calling the restaurant. Also, Branson police say if you think it’s a scam, even if you didn’t lose anything, please file a report.

