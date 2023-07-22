Areas of green slime found in parts of Lake Taneycomo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People flocking to the lakes to swim, play, fish, and sightsee are common every summer here in the Ozarks. So are increasing reports of potential areas of growth or harmful algae blooms at area lakes and ponds.

That’s something Chris Ray, Water Pollution Inspection & Enforcement Unit Chief at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, can attest to.

“It’s very common this time of year for us to get reports from citizens, businesses, or visitors in the area,” Ray says. “It’s more common during the summer due to low water flow, lower amounts of rain, and increased sunlight. Those are the main contributors for any algae growth.”

Ray also states that other sources that could fuel algae growth are divided into point sources and nonpoint sources. By point sources, that would be related to permanent facilities like wastewater treatment facilities.

Nonpoint sources would be from agricultural runoff or any fertilization runoff from residential lawns. Those sources would contribute excess nutrients to possibly spur some unwanted growth.

Viewers near Rockaway Beach and Forsyth have told KY3 that parts of Lake Taneycomo in the area have seen an increase in green slime or growth in Taney County. While Ray states that the department has investigated normal blooms and suspected harmful algae blooms in the past, the cause of this bout of green is still unknown.

Since many types of normal and harmful algae growth exist in different colors and forms, looks alone cannot make a certain confirmation. That’s where Ray highly stresses people letting the Department of Natural Resources know since they’re in charge of water quality testing.

“If you suspect that what you’re seeing is a harmful algae bloom, definitely give our department a call or submit a form online,” Ray said. “We have a harmful algae bloom website that people can visit with example pictures on there and a way to do a home test to see if what you have is a harmful algae bloom.”

That home test Ray refers to is a jar method of testing. The sample is collected and put in the refrigerator overnight. Depending on how it separates and if any discoloration occurs will give some indication on whether a substance is harmful or not.

Even if people home test, the Department of Natural Resources wants to know if you’re seeing any algae growth whether it’s good or bad. That’s because Ray stresses that too much growth can reduce available oxygen in the water for some aquatic life and cause harm to animals or humans that swim or potentially drink from the water.

“Animals are usually the first ones to show effects because they don’t know not to drink the water,” Ray said. “There are some cases where we don’t know about it until a pet has died or livestock have died. Then, they trace it back to the lake or pond that they drank from. That’s when we start to investigate.”

For humans, swallowing, coming into contact with or breathing some droplets from the water with harmful algae present could show itself most commonly as a rash or skin irritation. Other symptoms range from diarrhea, cramps, vomiting, fainting, numbness, and dizziness.

For those that want to call a report in, give the MO DNR Environmental Response Spill Line a call at 573-634-2436. You can also call the MO Department of Health and Senior Services’ Public Health Emergency 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-392-0272.

You can also submit a report online with a location and pictures at the DNR’s Harmful Algal Bloom Reporting Form. .All submitted reports are reviewed by the Missouri Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Response Team and added to the HAB Reports Map. Additional information can be found on the DNR’s Cyanobacteria page right here.

