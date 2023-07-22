CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying repeat thieves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield home near Nichols Park has been hit by thieves over and over again.

Security cameras caught the most recent instance on video, and it shows the burglar taking multiple items from the front porch. The victim tells KY3 that boxes of electronics, bikes, and even one of her security cameras were stolen.

“It’s just crazy they had to jump the fence,” said Judy Torp. “I put it up after our bikes were stolen the first time.”

Torp says her home on West Brower Street in Springfield has been hit by thieves multiple times.

”I filed a police report today because, at 1:30 in the morning, a guy came on my property and took two or three loads of stuff off my porch,” said Torp.

Torp’s security camera caught video of a shirtless man wearing only a beanie with sunglasses on top taking off with boxes from her front porch. She says her home is not the only target.

“The neighbor next to me was broken into, and the guy next to her got gas stolen out of his car,” said Torp.

Springfield police urge you not to leave anything of value out overnight.

”Bring items in the garage, the shed, or anywhere that’s out of sight from the street,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department. “Video footage is the bread and butter of our investigations and being able to identify and locate people who commit crimes.”

Swaters says you can even register your security video with the police department and to do so click HERE.

” If there is something that happens in your area where we might need to look for video evidence we will contact you with the information you give us on the form,” said Swaters.

