Crews repairing water main break impacting neighborhood in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Branson Water Distribution crew is working to repair a water main break impacting homes.

The break happened Saturday morning on Eiserman Ave. Crews have interrupted water service to the southern portion of Eiserman Ave and Parnell Dr to fix the leak.

Crews must shut off the water for 6-8 hours while repairing. Work began around 6 a.m.

Due to the area of this leak, the Branson North subdivision may notice a loss of water pressure while the repair is being made.

Motorists are asked to be aware of signage, traffic cones, and work crews in the marked Work Zone. For questions or issues, contact the city of Branson Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at 417-334-3300.

As a reminder, the city is in the process of systematically replacing aging water mains and service lines throughout the city, which will reduce the number of water main issues like this in the future. For more information on this project, read the full news release on the city’s website here: https://bransonmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1740

