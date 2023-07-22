Firefighters at Lake of the Ozarks strengthen their diving skills with certification training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters at Lake of the Ozarks have been working to certify or re-certify as divers.

“Stressing is a good word for it,” said Curtis Bowen with Mid County Fire Protection District.

He has been a diver since 2002. He is getting re-certified, he’s been there several times when people needed help.

”Stressing....family, they’re watching you, you want to get the job done. Depending on the situation, it could take a few minutes, could take a few hours, and it could be a situation that we can’t dive at all due to entanglements, depths, and things like that,” said Bowen.

Divers on the team need to make sure they keep getting re-certified every year. That’s why they are here for this four-day training at the lake.

Bowen says it’s a tough job.

”We need guys that are fresh and ready to go and want to do this dive team is not a glorious job. It really isn’t. It’s not like fighting fires. So to get these new guys in here is great. It’s a relief,” said Bowen.

