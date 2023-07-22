Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Springfield. Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

It happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a juvenile driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 southbound on Kansas Expressway entered the intersection at Sunshine Ave., hitting a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 37-year-old Jonathan Wright of Crane, Missouri. The collision caused the Malibu and Chrysler to hit a 2011 Mazda 3, a 2003 Honda Accord, and a 2008 Buick Lucerne.

Wright was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.

This was Springfield’s 15th motor vehicle fatality in 2023.

