Police investigate deadly multi-vehicle crash in Springfield

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting in one person's death and several others injured.
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting in one person’s death and several others injured.(Thomas Leonard)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Springfield.

It happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine around 7:45 a.m.

Police say several others suffered injuries. One is hospitalized. The crash has caused significant traffic disruptions for drivers going northbound.

Further details about the cause of the crash are yet to be released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

