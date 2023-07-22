Police investigate deadly multi-vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Springfield.

It happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine around 7:45 a.m.

Police say several others suffered injuries. One is hospitalized. The crash has caused significant traffic disruptions for drivers going northbound.

Further details about the cause of the crash are yet to be released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.