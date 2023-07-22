Springfield-Greene County Library system using ARPA funding for upgrades at Republic and southside Library Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Trustees for the Springfield-Greene County Library will be making final decisions on two major construction projects in the next month. One decision involves selecting what upgrades to make to the Republic Branch Library while the other will be selecting a construction firm to take on the project of enlarging the auditorium at The Library Center in south Springfield.

With $10.5 million in ARPA funding available that must be used by 2026, the Springfield-Greene County Library system is dealing with a surplus of money they’re not used to having around.

“It makes us giddy,” said Springfield-Greene Co. Community Relations Director Vickie Hicks with a laugh. “It’s created quite a buzz within the library community, and we’re very excited.”

While all of the ARPA money must still be matched with local funding, library officials are optimistic about getting the projects done starting with the $4.5 million that’s been allotted for the Republic Branch Library. By the end of August, the Board of Trustees will be choosing between adding an auditorium and business center to the current building, constructing a new library where the old library is now, or choosing another location in conjunction with other interested parties.

Courtney Johnson, who was at the Republic Branch Library on Friday with her daughter Khloe, was excited about the prospect.

“A business center would be nice where people could come in and work on a resume or on their taxes,” Courtney said. “And it’s great that the library is going to grow with the community. We’ve been here in Republic for six years, and it’s crazy how much it’s grown.”

“We have been at five different locations in Republic as we’ve expanded and the town has expanded,” Hicks added. “And we are out of space. Republic has a lot of new businesses and we would like to open up a business center for those start-up or existing businesses. We also need meeting room space and could use an auditorium there as well. We’ve been evaluating our options for over a year now and did a feasibility study on whether we could expand at our current location or build a new facility on the same property. Then there’s another location that would involve the city of Republic, the Parks and Rec Department and the Republic School District. We’re hoping to get construction going in 2024.”

The Library Center just off Campbell Avenue in south Springfield already has an auditorium but it’s small and in demand for public and private meetings virtually ever day so officials want to expand it.

“Our current auditorium only holds 150 people and many times we have people spilling out into the hallway,” Hicks explained. “And there’s not really a big auditorium south of Sunshine so we’d really like to enlarge it into a 500-seat community room. Right now we have a waiting list and have to turn people away all the time. We also would like to host bigger events. This past spring we had a wonderful time when the Springfield Symphony came and performed in the library itself. It was a big ordeal to move everything out of the way but we had over 800 people here. Our target date to get this done auditorium expansion done is 2026 but as everyone knows the construction situation is totally different these days.”

Randi Turntine was among a group using the current auditorium on Friday.

“Today the agency I work for is providing education to workers about child abuse,” she said. “I live two hours away from here and go all around the state for these trainings and to have a space like this that anyone can utilize is a wonderful opportunity that I’d like to see in the town I live in as well. Anything you can do for community enhancement is beneficial. The opportunities with a facility like this are endless.”

Springfield’s Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will also be undergoing upgrades in plumbing, HVAC, and the elevator. But those improvements are not being done with ARPA money.

And while some people may think libraries are antiquated relics, the Springfield system still has over 106,000 library card holders with many of them holding fond memories that span generations.

“I think it gives everybody a chance to get into something that they may not know they like,” Courtney said.

“When I read books it allows me to imagine and play it out in my head,” said her daughter Khloe.

“On my first day on the job I was going through the history department and they had an old diary from somebody,” Hicks recalled. “And I actually asked if I could smell it. It smelled like my grandma’s house which brought back fond memories. We all have our favorite books that we’ve read over time, and I think that will continue to be very relevant. I believe we are a cornerstone for our community and as people look at a town they look at our library system and realize what a treasure it is.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.