Construction on Chadwick Flyer Trail begins in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction on the Chadwick Flyer Trail is underway in Greene County.

The trail project is expected to be a 12 mile trail connecting Springfield to Ozark according to Debbie Parks with the Ozarks Transportation Organization.

“The ultimate goal of the Chadwick Flyer Trail is to have 12 miles that connects from approximately Sunshine Street in Springfield all the way down to eventually the Finley River,” said Parks.

This particular part of the trail that’s under construction is just off of Kissick Avenue in Springfield.

“This particular segment of the trail is about 1.7 miles. It’s a 10 foot sidewalk, designed for pedestrian and bicyclists. And it started over there by the Kissick Avenue, there’s like a little trail head, a parking area. And it goes approximately to the Christian County line. It’s just a little bit over the Christian County Line,” said Parks.

The construction began in late June and is expected to be completed in October.

The entire trail is funded partially through donations and organization contribution, such as Ozark Greenways, as well as government grants.

For now, it’s unsure when the entire Chadwick Flyer Trail will be completed, but portions are complete in Ozark.

“The overall trail project has a lot of different pieces, not all of them are funded or under construction yet. So there’s a lot of variables so we’re not really sure when the whole trail network will be complete,” said Parks.

Parks says Ozarks Transportation Organization is eager to see the bits of the trail being completed, and they hope it brings in a variety of people.

“Well, we we really hope that it brings to the area, a great thing for eco-tourism, to bring people in from the outside. But more importantly, it allows our local residents a way to get from Springfield down to Ozark also for recreation and health purposes,” said Parks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.