FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little hotter Sunday before the heat kicks back in next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Today was just a beautiful day with quiet skies, lows in the 60s this morning and highs in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. As much as I want those numbers to stay in the forecast for Sunday and the week ahead, Mother Nature has other plans for us. In fact, the weather for tonight and through much of next week will be driven by the upper-level setup. It’s easy to see the big upper-level ridge in the western United States ready to head back in our direction. For tonight and tomorrow, a series of disturbances in the Great Lakes could bring some isolated rain chances our way to wrap up the weekend.

Upper-level high out west ready to build back in (KY3)

While any organized strong severe thunderstorms will stay out in the Plains for tonight, upper-level energy could allow for a few isolated t-storms in the Missouri Ozarks this evening.

A few isolated showers or t-storms possible this evening (KY3)

If we had a chance to see rain and t-storm chances become a little more numerous, it would be during the pre-dawn hours Sunday where isolated activity could become a little bit more scattered. Fortunately, any showers or storms that pop up tonight into Sunday morning should not get too strong.

Isolated showers & t-storms possible before sunrise Sunday (KY3)

While much of Sunday looks dry under partly to mostly sunny skies, another burst of upper-level energy could bring a few more isolated thunderstorms in a few spots late Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. Again, anything that can develop should not turn too strong or severe.

Isolated t-storms again by Sunday evening (KY3)

Indications show that we should get through most of Monday on a dry note as the upper-level high starts to expand and encompass more of the Ozarks.

Mainly dry and hot for Monday (KY3)

A slight weakness in the ridge could allow for some additional isolated rain chances Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. However, the overriding setup for early this week keeps us mainly dry and hot as that upper-level ridge starts to build into the Central Plains. By midweek, any weaknesses in the upper-level ridge could allow for some additional rain chances to sneak into the Ozarks Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Even with that and another upper-level disturbance could bring some rain chances in by Friday, the upper-level ridge will stay in control and keep us hot through the week.

Some rain chances by midweek (KY3)

Minor disturbance won't cool us down Friday (KY3)

If any rain chances for the coming week can try to accumulate, we may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain in total spread out across parts of the area. Once we hit next Saturday, more influence from the upper-level ridge should keep us mostly sunny and dry.

Upper-level high in complete control next Saturday (KY3)

So, how hot can the numbers get for the week ahead? For Sunday, we will enjoy a mild start with lows back in the middle 60s across the Ozarks before highs climb back near 90° for Sunday afternoon.

Mild again for Sunday morning (KY3)

Highs back near 90° Sunday afternoon (KY3)

We will keep trending hotter for Monday with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs pushing back into the middle 90s.

Middle 90s return Monday afternoon (KY3)

This trend continues Tuesday with morning lows in the lower to middle 70s and highs back in the upper 90s for Tuesday afternoon.

Upper 90s return for Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

With that upper-level ridge in control for the week ahead, highs will stay in the upper 90s from Wednesday and on into next weekend. By next weekend, it would not be shocking if we had to push some spots near 100 degrees for afternoon highs.

Staying in the upper 90s late in the week (KY3)

While the humidity stays low enough to try to keep heat advisories away through the week ahead, please make sure you keep an eye on the temperatures and have ways to stay cool if you have outdoor activities planned.

