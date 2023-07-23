Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are unclear, as well as how long the body was in the field.(Source: KSAT via CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found inside a piece of luggage at a rural Texas ranch.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday for a suspicious package that was found by people feeding animals on the property.

Human remains were found inside a piece of luggage, described as a duffel bag or suitcase. Investigators say the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are unclear.

Sheriff Javier Salazar also says they don’t know how long the body was in the field and that the cause and manner of death remain unknown.

“While the first inclination, of course, is to assume that it’s a homicide scene, at this point, all we know is that we’ve got partial human remains out here. We won’t be able to determine cause of death, manner of death or the identity of the victim for some time,” Salazar said.

He said they were applying for a search warrant to finish processing the scene.

“At this point, it’s just too early to tell if the person was killed here or if they were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here,” Salazar said.

The property owners are out of town, but investigators say they are cooperating.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police investigate deadly multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying thieves
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying repeat thieves
Ready to heat up once again across the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little hotter Sunday before the heat kicks back in next week
Courtesy: City of Branson, Mo.
Crews repair water main break impacting neighborhood in Branson, Mo.
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs keen to upgrade aging Arrowhead Stadium rather than building anew

Latest News

Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
Police say the suspect used a 12-inch butcher knife in the stabbings, which left three women...
Man suspected of stabbing 4 at random shot to death by police
Suspect in multiple unprovoked stabbings fatally shot by police
learning more after a crash left one person dead -- and injured two -- after a five car pileup at Sunshine and Kansas Expressway.