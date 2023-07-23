Kids of all ages participated in Mess Fest in downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids across the Ozarks made a mess with science experiments in downtown Springfield.

The Discovery Center hosted its third annual “Mess Fest” this weekend. More than 1,000 people attended on Saturday. At Mess Fest, kids learned while making a mess with a bubble gun, a synthetic mud pit, a non-newtonian fluid, a human car wash to clean off, and more.

The director of the Discovery Center says it provides an experience that kids cannot find at home.

”A backyard sprinkler can’t shoot foam out,” said Hunter Bartelt. “So they love playing with the stuff, and then especially with the really messy things, they love just getting it everywhere in a way they can’t do at home. And the parents, again, love that they don’t have to clean it up after their kid gets it everywhere.”

If you missed Mess Fest reopens Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

