Ozark Community Center hosted the Entrepreneur Craft Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Young minds unleashed their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit at Kids Entrepreneur Craft Fair.

The Ozark Community Center hosted the event. It was designed to empower and inspire the next generation of business leaders and artists. Organizers say their goal is to teach kids they can make an impact through their craft.

“I think my main goal is to help them get the business sense,” said Liesl West at the Ozark Community Center. “Get some experience in the business world, and to help them to realize what a big impact they can make.”

Over 40 booths participated, including kids as far away as Oklahoma. Event organizers hope to bring this event back next year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.