Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning

Search efforts
Search efforts(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 8-year-old boy died after drowning Saturday afternoon.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department Layton Boyster went swimming Saturday with friends in an area of the St. Francis River, also known as Cottonwood Point at St. Francis.

The Department received a call around 4:04 pm stating that Boyster had gone underwater and did not come back up.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to help with the search for Boyster. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish Officers, Missouri Department of Conservation Officers, Arkansas State Police, Clay County Emergency Task Force, and Clay County Coroner were all called to the scene.

Search efforts
Search efforts(KAIT)

He was found at 8:26 pm Saturday.

He was a student at Piggott Elementary School. The school released a statement on social media regarding his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we report that we have lost a young Mohawk tonight. Please keep the Boyster family of St. Francis in your thoughts and prayers as they lost their beloved son, Layton. Layton would have been a third-grade student at Piggott Elementary.”

Piggott Elementary School

The school offered counseling services to anyone who needs it. They can reach out to the Piggott School District Monday through Thursday next week during school hours.

